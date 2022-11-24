Is Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) a Keeper?

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $273.65. The company’s stock price has collected 4.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE :MSI) Right Now?

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MSI is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Motorola Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $286.90, which is $20.91 above the current price. MSI currently public float of 166.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MSI was 761.11K shares.

MSI’s Market Performance

MSI stocks went up by 4.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.98% and a quarterly performance of 4.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for Motorola Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.63% for MSI stocks with a simple moving average of 16.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MSI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MSI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $260 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MSI reach a price target of $240. The rating they have provided for MSI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to MSI, setting the target price at $295 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

MSI Trading at 11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +10.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSI rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $253.10. In addition, Motorola Solutions Inc. saw -2.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSI starting from YAZDI CYNTHIA, who sale 1,009 shares at the price of $265.00 back on Nov 22. After this action, YAZDI CYNTHIA now owns 501 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc., valued at $267,385 using the latest closing price.

BROWN GREGORY Q, the Chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions Inc., sale 23,500 shares at $263.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that BROWN GREGORY Q is holding 45,476 shares at $6,202,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSI

Equity return is now at value -389.40, with 10.00 for asset returns.