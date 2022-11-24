Is Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) a Keeper?

Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS) went down by -8.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.67. The company’s stock price has collected -14.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX :MLSS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MLSS is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Milestone Scientific Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $3.43 above the current price. MLSS currently public float of 54.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLSS was 65.03K shares.

MLSS’s Market Performance

MLSS stocks went down by -14.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.34% and a quarterly performance of -42.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.59% for Milestone Scientific Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.59% for MLSS stocks with a simple moving average of -42.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLSS

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLSS reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for MLSS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to MLSS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

MLSS Trading at -21.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares sank -28.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLSS fell by -14.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6687. In addition, Milestone Scientific Inc. saw -72.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLSS starting from GOLDMAN NEAL I, who purchase 107 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Nov 22. After this action, GOLDMAN NEAL I now owns 1,332,582 shares of Milestone Scientific Inc., valued at $66 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN NEAL I, the Director of Milestone Scientific Inc., purchase 54,798 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that GOLDMAN NEAL I is holding 1,332,475 shares at $34,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLSS

Equity return is now at value -56.50, with -44.50 for asset returns.