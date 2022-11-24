Is Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) a Keeper?

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) went up by 1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.32. The company’s stock price has collected 3.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ :LAMR) Right Now?

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAMR is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Lamar Advertising Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $106.00, which is $6.56 above the current price. LAMR currently public float of 86.61M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAMR was 550.69K shares.

LAMR’s Market Performance

LAMR stocks went up by 3.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.38% and a quarterly performance of -0.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Lamar Advertising Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.98% for LAMR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAMR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LAMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAMR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $108 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAMR reach a price target of $103, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for LAMR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 10th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to LAMR, setting the target price at $131 in the report published on March 29th of the current year.

LAMR Trading at 11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +8.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAMR rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.34. In addition, Lamar Advertising Company saw -18.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAMR starting from REIFENHEISER THOMAS V, who sale 6,428 shares at the price of $95.50 back on Nov 16. After this action, REIFENHEISER THOMAS V now owns 41,871 shares of Lamar Advertising Company, valued at $613,886 using the latest closing price.

KOERNER JOHN E III, the Director of Lamar Advertising Company, sale 5,881 shares at $95.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that KOERNER JOHN E III is holding 48,182 shares at $563,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAMR

Equity return is now at value 40.00, with 8.00 for asset returns.