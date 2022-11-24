Is Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) a Keeper?

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) went up by 7.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.82. The company’s stock price has collected 4.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX :GAU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GAU is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Galiano Gold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.98. GAU currently public float of 202.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GAU was 298.38K shares.

GAU’s Market Performance

GAU stocks went up by 4.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.02% and a quarterly performance of 20.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Galiano Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.21% for GAU stocks with a simple moving average of 20.27% for the last 200 days.

GAU Trading at 17.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +18.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAU rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5347. In addition, Galiano Gold Inc. saw -14.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GAU

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.33.