Is Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) a Keeper?

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) went up by 30.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.48. The company’s stock price has collected -2.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CYTH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYTH is at -0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $3.76 above the current price. CYTH currently public float of 7.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYTH was 38.33K shares.

CYTH’s Market Performance

CYTH stocks went down by -2.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.01% and a quarterly performance of -44.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.96% for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.52% for CYTH stocks with a simple moving average of -46.50% for the last 200 days.

CYTH Trading at -27.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.83%, as shares sank -36.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTH fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3665. In addition, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. saw -66.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTH starting from Ostronic Francis Patrick, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.76 back on Sep 21. After this action, Ostronic Francis Patrick now owns 150,687 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $8,800 using the latest closing price.

Ostronic Francis Patrick, the Director of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Ostronic Francis Patrick is holding 138,525 shares at $10,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-901.15 for the present operating margin

-152.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -900.94. Equity return is now at value -111.80, with -88.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.