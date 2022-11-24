Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.69. The company’s stock price has collected 3.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :MCRB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MCRB is at 2.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.86, which is $5.8 above the current price. MCRB currently public float of 116.29M and currently shorts hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCRB was 999.89K shares.

MCRB’s Market Performance

MCRB stocks went up by 3.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.36% and a quarterly performance of 20.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.62% for Seres Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.70% for MCRB stocks with a simple moving average of 24.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCRB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MCRB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MCRB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $7 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCRB reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for MCRB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to MCRB, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

MCRB Trading at 2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCRB rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.51. In addition, Seres Therapeutics Inc. saw -15.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCRB starting from Ege David S., who sale 5,012 shares at the price of $7.93 back on Oct 31. After this action, Ege David S. now owns 46,734 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc., valued at $39,745 using the latest closing price.

Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge, the 10% Owner of Seres Therapeutics Inc., purchase 8,738,243 shares at $3.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge is holding 5,875,711 shares at $27,525,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stands at -45.25. Equity return is now at value -305.30, with -73.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.