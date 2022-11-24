Is a Correction Looming Ahead for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) went up by 7.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.83. The company’s stock price has collected -22.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE :OCFT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.72, which is $0.62 above the current price. OCFT currently public float of 329.66M and currently shorts hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCFT was 538.88K shares.

OCFT’s Market Performance

OCFT stocks went down by -22.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.77% and a quarterly performance of -46.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.43% for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.32% for OCFT stocks with a simple moving average of -50.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCFT

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCFT reach a price target of $2.20. The rating they have provided for OCFT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to OCFT, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

OCFT Trading at -16.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.97%, as shares sank -30.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCFT fell by -22.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7316. In addition, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. saw -74.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.66 for the present operating margin

+31.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stands at -31.02. The total capital return value is set at -21.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.49. Equity return is now at value -29.60, with -11.80 for asset returns.

Based on OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT), the company’s capital structure generated 32.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.66. Total debt to assets is 13.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.