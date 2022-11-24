Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) went up by 2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.99. The company’s stock price has collected 2.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/14/21 that Novavax, AMC, Orphazyme, Corsair Gaming: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :CRSR) Right Now?

CRSR currently public float of 92.52M and currently shorts hold a 6.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRSR was 646.77K shares.

CRSR’s Market Performance

CRSR stocks went up by 2.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.79% and a quarterly performance of -1.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.49% for Corsair Gaming Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.48% for CRSR stocks with a simple moving average of 4.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CRSR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRSR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $28 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2022.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSR reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for CRSR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 09th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CRSR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

CRSR Trading at 23.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +25.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSR rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.70. In addition, Corsair Gaming Inc. saw -19.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSR starting from MAJOROS GEORGE L. Jr., who purchase 2,121,212 shares at the price of $16.50 back on Nov 15. After this action, MAJOROS GEORGE L. Jr. now owns 56,300,771 shares of Corsair Gaming Inc., valued at $34,999,998 using the latest closing price.

Bagaria Anup, the Director of Corsair Gaming Inc., purchase 2,121,212 shares at $16.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Bagaria Anup is holding 56,300,771 shares at $34,999,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.24 for the present operating margin

+25.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corsair Gaming Inc. stands at +5.30. Equity return is now at value -8.90, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.