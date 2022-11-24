Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) went down by -4.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.58. The company’s stock price has collected -9.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/22/22 that World Water Day raises alarm for groundwater and ‘forever chemicals’ — how to invest

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :CWCO) Right Now?

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CWCO is at 0.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.50, which is $5.11 above the current price. CWCO currently public float of 14.48M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CWCO was 161.51K shares.

CWCO’s Market Performance

CWCO stocks went down by -9.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.01% and a quarterly performance of -12.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.73% for CWCO stocks with a simple moving average of 3.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWCO stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for CWCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CWCO in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $20 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2022.

CWCO Trading at -14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWCO fell by -9.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.12. In addition, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. saw 35.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWCO starting from Whittaker Raymond, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $17.77 back on Sep 09. After this action, Whittaker Raymond now owns 4,815 shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., valued at $142,160 using the latest closing price.

FLOWERS CLARENCE B., the Director of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., sale 3,430 shares at $16.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that FLOWERS CLARENCE B. is holding 300,476 shares at $56,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.71 for the present operating margin

+35.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stands at +5.16. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.01.