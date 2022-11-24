Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) went up by 3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.49. The company’s stock price has collected -0.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AKRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKRO is at -0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.33, which is $4.94 above the current price. AKRO currently public float of 41.94M and currently shorts hold a 11.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKRO was 1.52M shares.

AKRO’s Market Performance

AKRO stocks went down by -0.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.32% and a quarterly performance of 248.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.92% for Akero Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.32% for AKRO stocks with a simple moving average of 142.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $50 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKRO reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for AKRO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AKRO, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

AKRO Trading at 21.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.04. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc. saw 114.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Rolph Timothy, who sale 3,947 shares at the price of $45.47 back on Nov 16. After this action, Rolph Timothy now owns 183,837 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc., valued at $179,464 using the latest closing price.

Rolph Timothy, the Chief Scientific Officer of Akero Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,138 shares at $45.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Rolph Timothy is holding 187,784 shares at $141,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

Equity return is now at value -60.10, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.70.