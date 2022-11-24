Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) went up by 4.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.27. The company’s stock price has collected -1.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :INZY) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $21.80, which is $17.37 above the current price. INZY currently public float of 39.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INZY was 66.77K shares.

INZY’s Market Performance

INZY stocks went down by -1.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.86% and a quarterly performance of -55.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.62% for Inozyme Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.46% for INZY stocks with a simple moving average of -59.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INZY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INZY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for INZY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for INZY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INZY reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for INZY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to INZY, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

INZY Trading at -31.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INZY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares sank -29.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INZY fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6250. In addition, Inozyme Pharma Inc. saw -77.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INZY starting from Pivotal bioVenture Partners Fu, who purchase 1,070,000 shares at the price of $3.69 back on Apr 19. After this action, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Fu now owns 2,661,154 shares of Inozyme Pharma Inc., valued at $3,948,300 using the latest closing price.

Subramanian Sanjay, the SVP, CFO of Inozyme Pharma Inc., purchase 27,100 shares at $3.69 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Subramanian Sanjay is holding 27,100 shares at $99,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INZY

Equity return is now at value -55.20, with -49.10 for asset returns.