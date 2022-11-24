Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Toro Company (TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.37. The company’s stock price has collected 0.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Toro Company (NYSE :TTC) Right Now?

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTC is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for The Toro Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.50, which is -$1.1 below the current price. TTC currently public float of 103.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTC was 490.68K shares.

TTC’s Market Performance

TTC stocks went up by 0.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.29% and a quarterly performance of 27.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for The Toro Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.17% for TTC stocks with a simple moving average of 26.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTC

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTC reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $118. The rating they have provided for TTC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 27th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to TTC, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

TTC Trading at 13.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTC rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.69. In addition, The Toro Company saw 11.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTC starting from Svendsen Kurt D, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $87.34 back on Sep 30. After this action, Svendsen Kurt D now owns 10,575 shares of The Toro Company, valued at $349,352 using the latest closing price.

HARLESS KATHERINE J, the Director of The Toro Company, sale 1,780 shares at $88.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that HARLESS KATHERINE J is holding 53,364 shares at $156,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.56 for the present operating margin

+33.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Toro Company stands at +10.33. Equity return is now at value 32.30, with 11.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.