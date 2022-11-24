Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) went up by 5.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.30. The company’s stock price has collected -2.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :PYXS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Pyxis Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $9.58 above the current price. PYXS currently public float of 28.89M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PYXS was 75.34K shares.

PYXS’s Market Performance

PYXS stocks went down by -2.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.67% and a quarterly performance of -52.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.77% for Pyxis Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.97% for PYXS stocks with a simple moving average of -52.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYXS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PYXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PYXS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYXS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for PYXS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PYXS, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

PYXS Trading at -18.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -22.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYXS fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5390. In addition, Pyxis Oncology Inc. saw -87.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYXS starting from Chin Mark, who sale 1,745,761 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Apr 21. After this action, Chin Mark now owns 0 shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc., valued at $5,324,571 using the latest closing price.

Cline Darren S, the Director of Pyxis Oncology Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $9.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Cline Darren S is holding 10,000 shares at $93,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYXS

Equity return is now at value -45.30, with -40.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.90.