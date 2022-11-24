Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for PetIQ Inc. (PETQ)

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.40. The company’s stock price has collected -5.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ :PETQ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PETQ is at 1.67.

The average price from analysts is $24.25, which is $13.21 above the current price. PETQ currently public float of 28.73M and currently shorts hold a 9.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PETQ was 645.44K shares.

PETQ’s Market Performance

PETQ stocks went down by -5.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.54% and a quarterly performance of -2.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.70% for PetIQ Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.82% for PETQ stocks with a simple moving average of -28.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETQ

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PETQ reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PETQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PETQ, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

PETQ Trading at 30.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares surge +36.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETQ fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, PetIQ Inc. saw -51.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PETQ starting from Herrman Robert Michael, who purchase 1,376 shares at the price of $10.90 back on Sep 07. After this action, Herrman Robert Michael now owns 9,050 shares of PetIQ Inc., valued at $14,998 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael A, the PRESIDENT of PetIQ Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $9.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Smith Michael A is holding 38,155 shares at $97,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PETQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.17 for the present operating margin

+19.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetIQ Inc. stands at -1.71. Equity return is now at value -22.40, with -6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.