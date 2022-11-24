Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) went down by -7.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.93. The company’s stock price has collected -3.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ :OLK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is -$2.08 below the current price. OLK currently public float of 35.68M and currently shorts hold a 12.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLK was 123.16K shares.

OLK’s Market Performance

OLK stocks went down by -3.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.59% and a quarterly performance of 28.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.10% for Olink Holding AB (publ). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.17% for OLK stocks with a simple moving average of 43.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLK stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for OLK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OLK in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $50 based on the research report published on April 19th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to OLK, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

OLK Trading at 31.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares surge +25.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLK fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.26. In addition, Olink Holding AB (publ) saw 21.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.04 for the present operating margin

+47.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olink Holding AB (publ) stands at -40.37. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.35.