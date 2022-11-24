Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) went down by -5.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.29. The company’s stock price has collected -25.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LVLU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.88, which is $5.1 above the current price. LVLU currently public float of 37.79M and currently shorts hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LVLU was 185.13K shares.

LVLU’s Market Performance

LVLU stocks went down by -25.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.32% and a quarterly performance of -38.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.28% for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.68% for LVLU stocks with a simple moving average of -52.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVLU stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LVLU by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LVLU in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $5.50 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LVLU reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for LVLU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to LVLU, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

LVLU Trading at -24.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares sank -31.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVLU fell by -25.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.56. In addition, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. saw -60.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVLU starting from MARDY MICHAEL J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.96 back on May 23. After this action, MARDY MICHAEL J now owns 29,368 shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc., valued at $23,923 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.95 for the present operating margin

+47.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. stands at +0.54. Equity return is now at value -211.70, with -74.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.