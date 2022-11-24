Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Amplitude Inc. (AMPL)

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) went up by 4.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.17. The company’s stock price has collected -1.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Amplitude Shares Soar as It Opens for Trading in Direct Listing

Is It Worth Investing in Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ :AMPL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Amplitude Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.89, which is $5.98 above the current price. AMPL currently public float of 64.56M and currently shorts hold a 5.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPL was 472.36K shares.

AMPL’s Market Performance

AMPL stocks went down by -1.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.65% and a quarterly performance of -14.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.17% for Amplitude Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.39% for AMPL stocks with a simple moving average of -20.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPL stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AMPL by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for AMPL in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $25 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPL reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for AMPL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AMPL, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

AMPL Trading at -8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -12.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPL fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.72. In addition, Amplitude Inc. saw -73.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPL starting from Sarkis Ninos, who sale 1,976 shares at the price of $13.86 back on Nov 18. After this action, Sarkis Ninos now owns 54,116 shares of Amplitude Inc., valued at $27,383 using the latest closing price.

Wong Catherine, the Director of Amplitude Inc., sale 3,515 shares at $13.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Wong Catherine is holding 103,910 shares at $48,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.33 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplitude Inc. stands at -44.83. Equity return is now at value -30.30, with -21.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.