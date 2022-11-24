Here’s Our Rant About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) went up by 1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.42. The company’s stock price has collected 3.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE :ACRE) Right Now?

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACRE is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.36, which is $0.98 above the current price. ACRE currently public float of 51.36M and currently shorts hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACRE was 639.06K shares.

ACRE’s Market Performance

ACRE stocks went up by 3.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.09% and a quarterly performance of -10.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.91% for ACRE stocks with a simple moving average of -8.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ACRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on October 31st of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACRE reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for ACRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

ACRE Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRE rose by +3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.06. In addition, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation saw -14.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRE starting from FEINGOLD ANTON, who sale 935 shares at the price of $15.57 back on Apr 08. After this action, FEINGOLD ANTON now owns 37,531 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, valued at $14,563 using the latest closing price.

Benjamin William Stephen, the Director of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, purchase 18,000 shares at $14.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Benjamin William Stephen is holding 36,596 shares at $252,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+74.22 for the present operating margin

+80.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stands at +39.74. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.