Here’s Our Rant About AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) went up by 9.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.71. The company’s stock price has collected -3.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AIRS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.20, which is $3.82 above the current price. AIRS currently public float of 41.73M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIRS was 255.48K shares.

AIRS’s Market Performance

AIRS stocks went down by -3.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -46.52% and a quarterly performance of -63.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.23% for AirSculpt Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.41% for AIRS stocks with a simple moving average of -61.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AIRS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AIRS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on November 11th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIRS reach a price target of $8.50, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for AIRS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 16th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to AIRS, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

AIRS Trading at -43.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares sank -47.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRS fell by -3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. saw -79.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRS starting from Aaron Thomas J, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Nov 16. After this action, Aaron Thomas J now owns 50,337 shares of AirSculpt Technologies Inc., valued at $63,000 using the latest closing price.

Higgins Kenneth, the Director of AirSculpt Technologies Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Higgins Kenneth is holding 59,337 shares at $46,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.02 for the present operating margin

+61.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for AirSculpt Technologies Inc. stands at -0.29. Equity return is now at value -25.20, with -10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.