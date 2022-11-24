Here’s How Your Trade Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) Aggressively Right Now

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) went down by -5.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s stock price has collected -20.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :DRCT) Right Now?

DRCT currently public float of 3.16M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRCT was 67.17K shares.

DRCT’s Market Performance

DRCT stocks went down by -20.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.39% and a quarterly performance of -21.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.82% for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.26% for DRCT stocks with a simple moving average of 8.80% for the last 200 days.

DRCT Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.92%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRCT fell by -20.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. saw -17.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRCT starting from SMITH W KEITH, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $3.13 back on Aug 26. After this action, SMITH W KEITH now owns 40,000 shares of Direct Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $187,800 using the latest closing price.