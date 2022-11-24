Here’s How Your Trade Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Aggressively Right Now

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s stock price has collected -16.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :IONM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IONM is at 0.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Assure Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $5.07 above the current price. IONM currently public float of 14.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IONM was 152.06K shares.

IONM’s Market Performance

IONM stocks went down by -16.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.37% and a quarterly performance of -59.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.76% for Assure Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.22% for IONM stocks with a simple moving average of -83.04% for the last 200 days.

IONM Trading at -32.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.69%, as shares sank -24.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONM fell by -16.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6182. In addition, Assure Holdings Corp. saw -92.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONM starting from Farlinger John, who purchase 70,615 shares at the price of $0.60 back on Nov 18. After this action, Farlinger John now owns 220,847 shares of Assure Holdings Corp., valued at $42,369 using the latest closing price.

Price John C, the CFO of Assure Holdings Corp., purchase 67,713 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Price John C is holding 81,413 shares at $40,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.29 for the present operating margin

+47.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assure Holdings Corp. stands at -9.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.22.