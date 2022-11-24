Exagen Inc. (XGN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) went up by 33.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.65.

Is It Worth Investing in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ :XGN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Exagen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

XGN currently public float of 9.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XGN was 53.07K shares.

XGN’s Market Performance

XGN stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.26% and a quarterly performance of -27.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.54% for Exagen Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.94% for XGN stocks with a simple moving average of -38.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XGN

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XGN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for XGN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to XGN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

XGN Trading at 19.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.74%, as shares surge +40.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XGN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Exagen Inc. saw -70.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XGN

Equity return is now at value -39.10, with -25.70 for asset returns.