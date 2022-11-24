Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SEI Investments Company (SEIC)?

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.29. The company’s stock price has collected 1.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ :SEIC) Right Now?

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEIC is at 0.99.

SEIC currently public float of 110.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEIC was 582.99K shares.

SEIC’s Market Performance

SEIC stocks went up by 1.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.43% and a quarterly performance of 11.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for SEI Investments Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.24% for SEIC stocks with a simple moving average of 12.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEIC

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEIC reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for SEIC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEIC, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

SEIC Trading at 17.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +26.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEIC rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.80. In addition, SEI Investments Company saw 2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEIC starting from HEILIG KATHY, who sale 12,400 shares at the price of $61.00 back on Nov 18. After this action, HEILIG KATHY now owns 1,891 shares of SEI Investments Company, valued at $756,400 using the latest closing price.

HEILIG KATHY, the Treasurer of SEI Investments Company, sale 100 shares at $60.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that HEILIG KATHY is holding 1,891 shares at $6,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.91 for the present operating margin

+82.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for SEI Investments Company stands at +28.51. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 22.00 for asset returns.