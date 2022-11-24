Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH)?

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) went up by 1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $374.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/17/21 that Obamacare Stocks Rally After Supreme Court Backs Healthcare Law

Is It Worth Investing in Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE :MOH) Right Now?

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOH is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Molina Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $367.38, which is $56.17 above the current price. MOH currently public float of 57.86M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOH was 507.62K shares.

MOH’s Market Performance

MOH stocks went up by 2.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.47% and a quarterly performance of -2.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Molina Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.83% for MOH stocks with a simple moving average of 0.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MOH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MOH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $360 based on the research report published on October 03rd of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOH reach a price target of $310. The rating they have provided for MOH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to MOH, setting the target price at $335 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

MOH Trading at -5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOH rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $330.91. In addition, Molina Healthcare Inc. saw 0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOH starting from ROMNEY RONNA, who sale 150 shares at the price of $331.56 back on Nov 07. After this action, ROMNEY RONNA now owns 16,518 shares of Molina Healthcare Inc., valued at $49,734 using the latest closing price.

Schapiro Richard M, the Director of Molina Healthcare Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $354.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Schapiro Richard M is holding 12,042 shares at $1,064,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Molina Healthcare Inc. stands at +2.37. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.