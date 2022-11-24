Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Commercial Metals Company (CMC)?

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) went down by -1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.41. The company’s stock price has collected 1.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Zynga, Lululemon, Virgin Orbit, Tilray: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE :CMC) Right Now?

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMC is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Commercial Metals Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.43, which is -$3.22 below the current price. CMC currently public float of 116.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMC was 1.00M shares.

CMC’s Market Performance

CMC stocks went up by 1.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.73% and a quarterly performance of 10.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Commercial Metals Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.18% for CMC stocks with a simple moving average of 20.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMC stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CMC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMC in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $45 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMC reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for CMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 19th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CMC, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

CMC Trading at 14.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMC rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.30. In addition, Commercial Metals Company saw 32.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMC starting from GARRISON TY L, who sale 8,100 shares at the price of $46.04 back on Nov 01. After this action, GARRISON TY L now owns 116,408 shares of Commercial Metals Company, valued at $372,924 using the latest closing price.

GARRISON TY L, the SVP Operations of Commercial Metals Company, sale 6,900 shares at $45.76 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that GARRISON TY L is holding 124,508 shares at $315,744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.89 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Metals Company stands at +13.66. Equity return is now at value 41.30, with 21.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.