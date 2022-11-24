Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy BlackLine Inc. (BL)?

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) went up by 4.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.54. The company’s stock price has collected -1.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ :BL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BL is at 0.76.

BL currently public float of 55.09M and currently shorts hold a 7.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BL was 531.05K shares.

BL’s Market Performance

BL stocks went down by -1.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.50% and a quarterly performance of -11.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.53% for BlackLine Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.85% for BL stocks with a simple moving average of -6.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $57 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BL reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for BL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BL, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on September 23rd of the current year.

BL Trading at 5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BL fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.90. In addition, BlackLine Inc. saw -39.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BL starting from HIRSCH PETER, who sale 1,997 shares at the price of $59.75 back on Nov 21. After this action, HIRSCH PETER now owns 30,463 shares of BlackLine Inc., valued at $119,321 using the latest closing price.

Woodhams Mark, the Chief Revenue Officer of BlackLine Inc., sale 515 shares at $59.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Woodhams Mark is holding 52,416 shares at $30,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.95 for the present operating margin

+75.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackLine Inc. stands at -27.05. Equity return is now at value -56.70, with -4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.18.