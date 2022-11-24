Constellium SE (CSTM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.85. The company’s stock price has collected 0.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Constellium SE (NYSE :CSTM) Right Now?

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSTM is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Constellium SE declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.50, which is $4.3 above the current price. CSTM currently public float of 142.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSTM was 918.51K shares.

CSTM’s Market Performance

CSTM stocks went up by 0.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.57% and a quarterly performance of -15.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.93% for Constellium SE. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.74% for CSTM stocks with a simple moving average of -17.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CSTM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSTM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSTM reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for CSTM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CSTM, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

CSTM Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTM rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.60. In addition, Constellium SE saw -31.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.03 for the present operating margin

+10.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellium SE stands at +4.17. Equity return is now at value 61.00, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.