CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.74. The company’s stock price has collected 4.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :CNO) Right Now?

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNO is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for CNO Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

CNO currently public float of 112.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNO was 816.10K shares.

CNO’s Market Performance

CNO stocks went up by 4.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.88% and a quarterly performance of 18.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for CNO Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.67% for CNO stocks with a simple moving average of 9.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CNO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CNO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to CNO, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

CNO Trading at 13.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNO rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.13. In addition, CNO Financial Group Inc. saw -3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNO starting from Sievert Frederick James, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Aug 16. After this action, Sievert Frederick James now owns 61,118 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc., valued at $120,000 using the latest closing price.

Sievert Frederick James, the Director of CNO Financial Group Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $20.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Sievert Frederick James is holding 67,118 shares at $61,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CNO Financial Group Inc. stands at +10.70. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 1.40 for asset returns.