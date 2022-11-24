Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) went up by 3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.76. The company’s stock price has collected -1.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CSII) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSII is at 0.87.

CSII currently public float of 40.29M and currently shorts hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSII was 272.48K shares.

CSII’s Market Performance

CSII stocks went down by -1.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.48% and a quarterly performance of -5.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.65% for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.15% for CSII stocks with a simple moving average of -14.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSII stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CSII by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CSII in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

CSII Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -6.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSII fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.34. In addition, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. saw -25.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSII starting from Points Jeffrey S., who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $14.50 back on May 20. After this action, Points Jeffrey S. now owns 109,312 shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc., valued at $43,496 using the latest closing price.

Ward Scott R., the Chairman and CEO of Cardiovascular Systems Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $14.49 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Ward Scott R. is holding 580,713 shares at $43,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSII

Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -12.10 for asset returns.