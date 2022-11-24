Can Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Remain Competitive?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $244.73. The company’s stock price has collected 3.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ :WTW) Right Now?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTW is at 0.76.

WTW currently public float of 107.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTW was 614.83K shares.

WTW’s Market Performance

WTW stocks went up by 3.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.11% and a quarterly performance of 13.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.71% for WTW stocks with a simple moving average of 12.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTW stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WTW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WTW in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $250 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTW reach a price target of $288. The rating they have provided for WTW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 26th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WTW, setting the target price at $227 in the report published on July 12th of the current year.

WTW Trading at 12.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +14.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTW rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.65. In addition, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company saw 1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTW starting from Gebauer Julie Jarecke, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $235.07 back on Nov 21. After this action, Gebauer Julie Jarecke now owns 83,355 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, valued at $1,175,374 using the latest closing price.

WICKES GENE H, the Head of Benefits Deliv & Admin of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, sale 8,112 shares at $235.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that WICKES GENE H is holding 61,563 shares at $1,906,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTW

Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 8.60 for asset returns.