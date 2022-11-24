Can Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) Remain Competitive?

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) went down by -7.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.68. The company’s stock price has collected -9.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RLMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RLMD is at 0.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RLMD currently public float of 29.70M and currently shorts hold a 9.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLMD was 1.04M shares.

RLMD’s Market Performance

RLMD stocks went down by -9.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.06% and a quarterly performance of -83.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.47% for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.79% for RLMD stocks with a simple moving average of -76.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLMD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RLMD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RLMD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to RLMD, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 14th of the current year.

RLMD Trading at -70.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -24.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLMD fell by -9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.08. In addition, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. saw -76.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLMD starting from TRAVERSA SERGIO, who sale 13,755 shares at the price of $18.41 back on Jul 01. After this action, TRAVERSA SERGIO now owns 88,774 shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc., valued at $253,276 using the latest closing price.

TRAVERSA SERGIO, the Chief Executive Officer of Relmada Therapeutics Inc., sale 16,012 shares at $19.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that TRAVERSA SERGIO is holding 88,774 shares at $306,301 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLMD

Equity return is now at value -78.50, with -72.10 for asset returns.