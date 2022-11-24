Can MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Remain Competitive?

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) went up by 11.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.38. The company’s stock price has collected 19.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :YGMZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

YGMZ currently public float of 7.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YGMZ was 29.15K shares.

YGMZ’s Market Performance

YGMZ stocks went up by 19.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.34% and a quarterly performance of -9.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.24% for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.23% for YGMZ stocks with a simple moving average of 19.98% for the last 200 days.

YGMZ Trading at 20.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YGMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares surge +24.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YGMZ rose by +19.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.86. In addition, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited saw 17.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YGMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+8.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited stands at -5.41. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.