Can Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Remain Competitive?

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) went down by -5.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s stock price has collected -32.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE :GROV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $2.73 above the current price. GROV currently public float of 63.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GROV was 405.59K shares.

GROV’s Market Performance

GROV stocks went down by -32.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -48.79% and a quarterly performance of -84.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.78% for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.13% for GROV stocks with a simple moving average of -88.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GROV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GROV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GROV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GROV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $2 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GROV reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for GROV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 27th, 2022.

GROV Trading at -64.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.94%, as shares sank -46.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROV fell by -32.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1327. In addition, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. saw -92.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GROV starting from REPLOGLE JOHN B, who purchase 125,000 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Nov 22. After this action, REPLOGLE JOHN B now owns 484,274 shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., valued at $103,288 using the latest closing price.

Sculptor Capital Management, I, the 10% Owner of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., sale 9,400 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Sculptor Capital Management, I is holding 8,990,368 shares at $7,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GROV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.