Can Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Remain Competitive?

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) went up by 4.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.78. The company’s stock price has collected -4.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ :EVBG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVBG is at 0.76.

The average price from analysts is $31.50, which is $0.6 above the current price. EVBG currently public float of 39.60M and currently shorts hold a 4.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVBG was 661.66K shares.

EVBG’s Market Performance

EVBG stocks went down by -4.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.22% and a quarterly performance of -13.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.95% for Everbridge Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.74% for EVBG stocks with a simple moving average of -15.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVBG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EVBG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EVBG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $36 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVBG reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for EVBG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to EVBG, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

EVBG Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVBG fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.40. In addition, Everbridge Inc. saw -54.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVBG starting from HUFF PHILLIP E, who sale 200 shares at the price of $31.05 back on Nov 18. After this action, HUFF PHILLIP E now owns 6,979 shares of Everbridge Inc., valued at $6,210 using the latest closing price.

Paris Simon, the Director of Everbridge Inc., sale 4,748 shares at $32.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Paris Simon is holding 0 shares at $152,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVBG

Equity return is now at value -27.50, with -6.20 for asset returns.