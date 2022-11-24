Buy or Sell Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $451.30. The company’s stock price has collected 2.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/26/22 that Affirm, Dell, Workday, Ulta, and More Stock Market Movers

Is It Worth Investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ :ULTA) Right Now?

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ULTA is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ULTA currently public float of 50.51M and currently shorts hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ULTA was 823.00K shares.

ULTA’s Market Performance

ULTA stocks went up by 2.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.14% and a quarterly performance of 6.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Ulta Beauty Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.62% for ULTA stocks with a simple moving average of 12.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULTA

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULTA reach a price target of $485, previously predicting the price at $475. The rating they have provided for ULTA stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ULTA, setting the target price at $475 in the report published on May 27th of the current year.

ULTA Trading at 9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULTA rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $425.97. In addition, Ulta Beauty Inc. saw 8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULTA starting from Halligan Catherine Ann, who sale 276 shares at the price of $445.86 back on Sep 08. After this action, Halligan Catherine Ann now owns 2,168 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc., valued at $123,059 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Anita Jane, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Ulta Beauty Inc., sale 594 shares at $440.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Ryan Anita Jane is holding 2,482 shares at $261,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+39.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ulta Beauty Inc. stands at +11.42. Equity return is now at value 64.30, with 22.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.