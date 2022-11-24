Berry Corporation (BRY) Just Got Our Attention

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.41. The company’s stock price has collected 0.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ :BRY) Right Now?

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRY is at 2.29.

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $2.48 above the current price. BRY currently public float of 75.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRY was 689.98K shares.

BRY’s Market Performance

BRY stocks went up by 0.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.25% and a quarterly performance of -7.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for Berry Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.30% for BRY stocks with a simple moving average of 1.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRY reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for BRY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BRY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

BRY Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRY rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.05. In addition, Berry Corporation saw 17.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRY starting from OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, who sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $9.60 back on Nov 08. After this action, OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP now owns 6,797,000 shares of Berry Corporation, valued at $9,603,600 using the latest closing price.

Oaktree Value Opportunities Fu, the 10% Owner of Berry Corporation, sale 1,000,000 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Oaktree Value Opportunities Fu is holding 6,797,000 shares at $9,603,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRY

Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 12.50 for asset returns.