Avnet Inc. (AVT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.19. The company’s stock price has collected 2.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ :AVT) Right Now?

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVT is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Avnet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.00, which is -$0.21 below the current price. AVT currently public float of 90.90M and currently shorts hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVT was 835.15K shares.

AVT’s Market Performance

AVT stocks went up by 2.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.99% and a quarterly performance of -1.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for Avnet Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.66% for AVT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AVT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AVT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVT reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for AVT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AVT, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

AVT Trading at 13.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +11.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVT rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.62. In addition, Avnet Inc. saw 9.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVT starting from Liguori Thomas, who sale 24,221 shares at the price of $45.03 back on Aug 18. After this action, Liguori Thomas now owns 30,066 shares of Avnet Inc., valued at $1,090,623 using the latest closing price.

Liguori Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Avnet Inc., sale 24,221 shares at $43.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Liguori Thomas is holding 54,287 shares at $1,063,738 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+12.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avnet Inc. stands at +2.85. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.