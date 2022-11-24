Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) went down by -4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock price has collected 1.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ :AAOI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAOI is at 1.36.

AAOI currently public float of 27.14M and currently shorts hold a 12.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAOI was 1.60M shares.

AAOI’s Market Performance

AAOI stocks went up by 1.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.78% and a quarterly performance of -21.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.82% for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.60% for AAOI stocks with a simple moving average of -17.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAOI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AAOI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AAOI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2.50 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AAOI, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

AAOI Trading at -18.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares sank -24.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. saw -57.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAOI starting from Chang Hung-Lun (Fred), who sale 50,490 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Nov 10. After this action, Chang Hung-Lun (Fred) now owns 174,842 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., valued at $108,478 using the latest closing price.

Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson), the President and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics Inc., purchase 44,443 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Lin Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) is holding 894,466 shares at $97,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAOI

Equity return is now at value -26.60, with -13.90 for asset returns.