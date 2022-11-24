American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.85. The company’s stock price has collected 1.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :AFG) Right Now?

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFG is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for American Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $164.33, which is $20.54 above the current price. AFG currently public float of 66.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFG was 364.56K shares.

AFG’s Market Performance

AFG stocks went up by 1.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.43% and a quarterly performance of 8.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.48% for American Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.71% for AFG stocks with a simple moving average of 8.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AFG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $147 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFG reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for AFG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to AFG, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

AFG Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFG rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.13. In addition, American Financial Group Inc. saw 13.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFG starting from BERDING JOHN B, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $148.87 back on Nov 08. After this action, BERDING JOHN B now owns 36,083 shares of American Financial Group Inc., valued at $595,491 using the latest closing price.

BERDING JOHN B, the President of Subsidiary of American Financial Group Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $147.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that BERDING JOHN B is holding 36,083 shares at $1,768,547 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Financial Group Inc. stands at +17.36. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.