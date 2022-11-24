Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) went up by 0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.09. The company’s stock price has collected 1.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/03/21 that 3 Good Reasons to Buy This Small-Cap Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ :AIMC) Right Now?

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 233.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIMC is at 2.30.

The average price from analysts is $56.00, which is -$3.59 below the current price. AIMC currently public float of 64.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIMC was 865.56K shares.

AIMC’s Market Performance

AIMC stocks went up by 1.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.07% and a quarterly performance of 43.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.59% for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.05% for AIMC stocks with a simple moving average of 44.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIMC stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AIMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AIMC in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $62 based on the research report published on November 01st of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIMC reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for AIMC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 26th, 2022.

AIMC Trading at 31.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.84%, as shares surge +45.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIMC rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.20. In addition, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. saw 13.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIMC

Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.