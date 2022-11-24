Afya Limited (AFYA) Just Got Our Attention

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) went up by 5.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.02. The company’s stock price has collected -4.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Afya Limited (NASDAQ :AFYA) Right Now?

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFYA is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Afya Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $89.65, which is $1.75 above the current price. AFYA currently public float of 35.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFYA was 322.76K shares.

AFYA’s Market Performance

AFYA stocks went down by -4.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.00% and a quarterly performance of 15.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.35% for Afya Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.28% for AFYA stocks with a simple moving average of 18.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFYA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AFYA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AFYA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $19 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFYA reach a price target of $28.50. The rating they have provided for AFYA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on July 21st, 2021.

AFYA Trading at 5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFYA fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.45. In addition, Afya Limited saw -2.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.28 for the present operating margin

+62.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Afya Limited stands at +12.99. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.