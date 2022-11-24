Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) went down by -4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.74. The company’s stock price has collected 0.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ABEO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABEO is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.33, which is $17.39 above the current price. ABEO currently public float of 15.36M and currently shorts hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABEO was 470.66K shares.

ABEO’s Market Performance

ABEO stocks went up by 0.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.74% and a quarterly performance of -12.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.54% for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.33% for ABEO stocks with a simple moving average of -20.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ABEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABEO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABEO reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ABEO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to ABEO, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

ABEO Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares sank -9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEO rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. saw -53.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABEO starting from O’Malley Brendan M., who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $3.99 back on Nov 18. After this action, O’Malley Brendan M. now owns 87,961 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., valued at $29,925 using the latest closing price.

Vazzano Joseph Walter, the Chief Financial Officer of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Vazzano Joseph Walter is holding 95,250 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1912.33 for the present operating margin

-48.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2831.20. Equity return is now at value -301.00, with -163.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.