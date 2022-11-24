A Lesson to Learn: The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) went up by 8.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.57. The company’s stock price has collected 8.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/22 that Vita Coco Sinks on Margin Worries. Its CEO Sees Reasons for Optimism.

Is It Worth Investing in The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ :COCO) Right Now?

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 90.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for The Vita Coco Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $1.47 above the current price. COCO currently public float of 45.13M and currently shorts hold a 5.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COCO was 283.52K shares.

COCO’s Market Performance

COCO stocks went up by 8.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.98% and a quarterly performance of -27.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.22% for The Vita Coco Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.23% for COCO stocks with a simple moving average of 1.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for COCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COCO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COCO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for COCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to COCO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

COCO Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.22. In addition, The Vita Coco Company Inc. saw 3.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Sadowsky Kenneth, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.53 back on Nov 22. After this action, Sadowsky Kenneth now owns 628,383 shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc., valued at $52,650 using the latest closing price.

Sadowsky Kenneth, the Director of The Vita Coco Company Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Sadowsky Kenneth is holding 623,383 shares at $52,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCO

Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.