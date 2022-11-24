A Lesson to Learn: TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) went up by 33.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.55. The company’s stock price has collected -22.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ :WULF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WULF is at 1.48.

WULF currently public float of 27.19M and currently shorts hold a 6.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WULF was 271.28K shares.

WULF’s Market Performance

WULF stocks went down by -22.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.23% and a quarterly performance of -33.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.59% for TeraWulf Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.80% for WULF stocks with a simple moving average of -74.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on March 25th of the current year 2022.

WULF Trading at -20.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.59%, as shares sank -33.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF fell by -22.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0522. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw -93.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Pascual Bryan J., who purchase 158,629 shares at the price of $7.88 back on Apr 11. After this action, Pascual Bryan J. now owns 14,339,040 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $1,249,997 using the latest closing price.

Prager Paul B., the Chief Executive Officer of TeraWulf Inc., purchase 317,259 shares at $7.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Prager Paul B. is holding 654,706 shares at $2,500,001 based on the most recent closing price.