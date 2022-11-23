Why KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) went up by 1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.89. The company’s stock price has collected -4.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/01/22 that KKR Falls to a Loss as the Value of its Private-Equity Holdings Declines

Is It Worth Investing in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE :KKR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KKR is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.30, which is $11.22 above the current price. KKR currently public float of 739.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KKR was 3.35M shares.

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR stocks went down by -4.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.08% and a quarterly performance of -2.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for KKR & Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.02% for KKR stocks with a simple moving average of -1.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KKR reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for KKR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to KKR, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

KKR Trading at 7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +9.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.56. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc. saw -30.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 32,842,183 shares at the price of $9.41 back on Nov 22. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 0 shares of KKR & Co. Inc., valued at $309,012,100 using the latest closing price.

KKR Group Partnership L.P., the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc., sale 5,750,000 shares at $14.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that KKR Group Partnership L.P. is holding 572,354 shares at $81,075,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.77 for the present operating margin

+68.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc. stands at +24.73. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.