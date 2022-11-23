We Analyzed the Future Direction of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN), Here is What We Found

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) went up by 5.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.28. The company’s stock price has collected 20.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :TERN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $0.68 above the current price. TERN currently public float of 35.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TERN was 163.24K shares.

TERN’s Market Performance

TERN stocks went up by 20.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.33% and a quarterly performance of 24.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.20% for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.06% for TERN stocks with a simple moving average of 67.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TERN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TERN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TERN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on September 12th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TERN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for TERN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to TERN, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

TERN Trading at -1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.17%, as shares sank -6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TERN rose by +25.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.97. In addition, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -19.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TERN starting from Lu Hongbo, who purchase 600,000 shares at the price of $3.60 back on Sep 07. After this action, Lu Hongbo now owns 3,581,592 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2,160,000 using the latest closing price.

Vivo Opportunity, LLC, the 10% Owner of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 600,000 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Vivo Opportunity, LLC is holding 3,581,592 shares at $2,160,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4986.00 for the present operating margin

+48.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -5015.80. Equity return is now at value -37.30, with -35.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.48.