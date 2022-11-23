We Analyzed the Future Direction of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK), Here is What We Found

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) went down by -16.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.80. The company’s stock price has collected -18.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/19/22 that Jack in the Box Looks to Sell Some Del Taco Locations to Franchisees

Is It Worth Investing in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ :JACK) Right Now?

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JACK is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Jack in the Box Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.09, which is $21.15 above the current price. JACK currently public float of 20.78M and currently shorts hold a 6.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JACK was 340.49K shares.

JACK’s Market Performance

JACK stocks went down by -18.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.26% and a quarterly performance of -21.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for Jack in the Box Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.06% for JACK stocks with a simple moving average of -10.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JACK stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for JACK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JACK in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $88 based on the research report published on November 08th of the current year 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to JACK, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

JACK Trading at -12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -17.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JACK fell by -18.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.16. In addition, Jack in the Box Inc. saw -18.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JACK starting from COOK RICHARD D, who sale 149 shares at the price of $87.97 back on Nov 02. After this action, COOK RICHARD D now owns 4,207 shares of Jack in the Box Inc., valued at $13,108 using the latest closing price.

SUPER SARAH L, the SVP – CHF LEGAL & RISK OFFICER of Jack in the Box Inc., sale 106 shares at $75.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that SUPER SARAH L is holding 4,852 shares at $7,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.69 for the present operating margin

+31.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack in the Box Inc. stands at +14.49. Equity return is now at value -13.80, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.