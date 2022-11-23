Wall Street Pummels Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) After Recent Earnings Report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) went up by 0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.23. The company’s stock price has collected -0.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE :HGV) Right Now?

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HGV is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.75, which is $23.42 above the current price. HGV currently public float of 114.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HGV was 622.07K shares.

HGV’s Market Performance

HGV stocks went down by -0.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.04% and a quarterly performance of -2.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.25% for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.95% for HGV stocks with a simple moving average of -1.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HGV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HGV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HGV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HGV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $50 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HGV reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for HGV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to HGV, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

HGV Trading at 11.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HGV fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.17. In addition, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. saw -18.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HGV starting from Johnson David William, who purchase 5,150 shares at the price of $48.49 back on Mar 07. After this action, Johnson David William now owns 62,527 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., valued at $249,724 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HGV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.33 for the present operating margin

+31.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. stands at +7.54. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.