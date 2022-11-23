Wall Street Pummels General Mills Inc. (GIS) After Recent Earnings Report

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) went up by 0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.10. The company’s stock price has collected 6.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/21/22 that General Mills Posts Higher Sales as Costs Escalate Further

Is It Worth Investing in General Mills Inc. (NYSE :GIS) Right Now?

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GIS is at 0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for General Mills Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.61, which is -$3.56 below the current price. GIS currently public float of 592.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GIS was 3.86M shares.

GIS’s Market Performance

GIS stocks went up by 6.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.86% and a quarterly performance of 4.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.08% for General Mills Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.36% for GIS stocks with a simple moving average of 12.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $90 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIS reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for GIS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GIS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

GIS Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.69. In addition, General Mills Inc. saw 21.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from Cordani David, who sale 26,100 shares at the price of $76.18 back on Nov 11. After this action, Cordani David now owns 15,976 shares of General Mills Inc., valued at $1,988,423 using the latest closing price.

OGrady Shawn P, the Group President of General Mills Inc., sale 32,114 shares at $80.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that OGrady Shawn P is holding 76,045 shares at $2,585,177 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.73 for the present operating margin

+33.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Mills Inc. stands at +14.25. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.