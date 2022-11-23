Wall Street Pummels Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) After Recent Earnings Report

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) went up by 1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $325.21. The company’s stock price has collected -10.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that Autodesk Rallies on Forecast as Demand Remains ‘Robust’

Is It Worth Investing in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ :ADSK) Right Now?

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 82.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADSK is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Autodesk Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $248.45, which is $42.69 above the current price. ADSK currently public float of 215.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADSK was 1.52M shares.

ADSK’s Market Performance

ADSK stocks went down by -10.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.87% and a quarterly performance of -2.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Autodesk Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.02% for ADSK stocks with a simple moving average of 3.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $206 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADSK reach a price target of $203, previously predicting the price at $267. The rating they have provided for ADSK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 16th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ADSK, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

ADSK Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK fell by -10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.71. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw -25.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from Hope Stephen W., who sale 57 shares at the price of $187.83 back on Oct 03. After this action, Hope Stephen W. now owns 3,743 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $10,706 using the latest closing price.

Hope Stephen W., the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Autodesk Inc., sale 443 shares at $200.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Hope Stephen W. is holding 3,743 shares at $88,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.02 for the present operating margin

+89.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc. stands at +11.30. Equity return is now at value 62.90, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.